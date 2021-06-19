Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 788.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

