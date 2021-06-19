Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post sales of $8.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $12.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

