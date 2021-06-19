Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report $894.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.10 million and the highest is $913.60 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

