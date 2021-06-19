Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Silgan reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 554,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,172. Silgan has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

