Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $201.51 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00007491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,268,206 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.