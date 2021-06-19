Anchor Protocol Price Tops $2.68 (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00007475 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $201.34 million and $4.10 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,170,246 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

