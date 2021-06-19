ANON (ANON) Trading Up 50.5% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, ANON has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $32,649.97 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002196 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058048 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

