ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 10.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

