Antiample Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $371.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

