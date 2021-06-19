API3 Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. API3 has a total market cap of $36.41 million and $10.94 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00007429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

