AppCoins (APPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429,292.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $429,292.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,138,324 coins and its circulating supply is 245,138,322 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

