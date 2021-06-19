Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $10.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $9.85 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQST stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

