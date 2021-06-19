ARAW Reaches Market Cap of $47,629.06 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $47,629.06 and approximately $1,308.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

