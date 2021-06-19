Arbidex (ABX) 1-Day Volume Hits $55,235.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $357,610.79 and approximately $55,235.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.