ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

