Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 148.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,225 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,260. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.