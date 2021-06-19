Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00138396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00182866 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,086.58 or 1.00083423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00854542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

