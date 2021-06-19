Ark (ARK) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $131.19 million and $1.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,045,486 coins and its circulating supply is 129,924,589 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.