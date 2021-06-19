Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Arko worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.13. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

