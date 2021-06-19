Arqma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,489.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 315.4% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $584,004.26 and approximately $59,489.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.71 or 0.06122512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.62 or 0.01555092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00429099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00142472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.74 or 0.00750617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00433456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00360820 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

