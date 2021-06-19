Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.21. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 1,608,977 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

