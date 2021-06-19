Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $601.79 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.02 or 0.00050550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $601.79 million and approximately $31.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040597 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

