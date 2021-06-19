Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08), with a volume of 120,331 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £67.65 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.66.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

