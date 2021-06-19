Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post sales of $25.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $24.85 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $108.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $112.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.57 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of ASPN opened at $23.82 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $675.30 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 193,637 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

