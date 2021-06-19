AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 568.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 932,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,340,000 after acquiring an additional 792,545 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.