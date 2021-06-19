Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.27% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $99,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $198,496. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

