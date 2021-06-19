ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55. ATCO has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

