Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $29,283.11 and $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,615.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,183.05 or 0.06129418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.01558685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00430125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00143130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00752826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00435385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00359835 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,774,798 coins and its circulating supply is 41,107,061 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

