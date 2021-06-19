Athira Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 13,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16,217% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.68. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

