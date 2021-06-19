Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.61

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and traded as low as $9.34. Atlantia shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 2,138 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Atlantia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

