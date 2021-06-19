Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Reaches $4.05 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $544,170.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,712.30 or 1.00030206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00851197 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

