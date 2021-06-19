Auctus (AUC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,716.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $5,716.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,950,390 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

