Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.89 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $104.89 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00729218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

