Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Million

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $5.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $6.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17,233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $56.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.48 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.