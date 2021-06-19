Aurora Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $725,447.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $725,447.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00099259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

