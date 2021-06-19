Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 595,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

