Autonio (NIOX) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $258,184.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00179869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.74 or 1.00163893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,048,759 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

