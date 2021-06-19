Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

