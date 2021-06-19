Aviva PLC Acquires 14,546 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Copart worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

