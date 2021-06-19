Aviva PLC Buys 3,514 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

