Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

