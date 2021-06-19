Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

