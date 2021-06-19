Aviva PLC Has $16.97 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,686 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 549,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.