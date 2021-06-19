Aviva PLC Has $20.88 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.