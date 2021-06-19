Aviva PLC Has $26.71 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 531.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.93.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $335.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.81 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.