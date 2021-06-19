Aviva PLC Purchases 8,542 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aviva PLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,378,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,775 shares during the period. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

