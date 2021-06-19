Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

