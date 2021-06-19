Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Qorvo worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

