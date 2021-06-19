Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Earns Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 206.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYTU. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77. Aytu Biopharma has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.