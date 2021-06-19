Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $186.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

